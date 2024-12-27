Christmas Day tragedy on Forth Valley road
The 60-year-old man’s motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car west of Stirling.
His grey Moto Guzzi V100 hit a red Audi A7 on the A811 between Kings Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie at around 2pm.
Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been contacted by police.
The driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and checked for minor injuries.
The road was closed for around ten hours while police investigated.
Police say their enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Officers are particularly keen to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster which was seen in the area at the time of the collision.
Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. We will continue to support them throughout the investigation.
“I am now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact us.”
Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1209 of December 25 2024.
