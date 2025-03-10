Breaking: Cargo ship travelling from Grangemouth port collides with oil tanker in North Sea

A cargo ship travelling from the Scottish port of Grangemouth has collided with an oil tanker in the North Sea.

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate and a Portugese-flagged cargo ship, the Solong.

The vessels are believed to be on fire and a number of people are thought to have abandoned ship.

The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

The container ship is understood to have left from Grangemouth Docks. Pic: Contributed

The tanker is thought to have been on its way from Agio Theodoroi in Greece to Killingholme in England.

The vessel, one of ten enlisted in a US Government programme to be called up at short notice to supply fuel to the US military, is managed by US logistics firm Crowley and owned by Sweden's Stena Sphere which is controlled by the billionaire Olsson family.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.

“A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.

“The incident remains ongoing.”

Grangemouth is Scotland's largest container terminal port.