Bomb squad called to Falkirk canal after magnet fishers find WWII mortar
Emergency services were immediately called out to the suspicious find and a road cordoned off.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon after members of Glasgow Magnet Fishing Group found the mortar in the Union Canal, close to South Bantaskine Road.
The road runs from Gartcows Road to the canal.
Connor Owens, 20, from Hamilton, made the shock discovery when he pulled it out of the water.
Police immediately cordoned off South Bantaskine Road as the bomb squad were called to try identify the object.
Images shared by the magnet fishers show serial number “68 ATI/I” and the year “1942” etched into the side of the object
Group founder, Mark McGeachin, said: “It was a young lad in the group who found it.
“We were all nervous because we knew exactly what it was when we found it.”
The device was removed safely and the bomb squad said it was a practice mortar used in training exercises by the army.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Saturday, October 5, 2024, we were called to a report of an ordnance device being found in the South Bantaskine Road area of Falkirk.
“A cordon was placed around the area as a precaution and EOD attended. The device was removed safely and was found to be a practice device.”
