Bad bangers: Police search for culprits after fireworks set off near busy Forth Valley road
Police officers are investigating a case of “culpable and reckless conduct” which saw fireworks set off near a busy road.
The incident happened at 11pm on Sunday, September 15 on Perth Road, near the entrance of the Doubletree Dunblane Hydro.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Fireworks were set off causing a danger to members of the public and road users alike. We are now appealing for any witnesses to contact local officer PC Rennie quoting ref 2305 from September 15.