Accident closes busy Bo'ness road
Drivers are warned of disruption following a crash on a busy road in Bo’ness.
The town’s Grangemouth Road has been closed to vehicles in both directions after the incident which happened earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services including police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance at the scene.
As a result of the closure, motorists are facing delays on surrounding roads as drivers look for alternative routes.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
