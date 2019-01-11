Embattled Scotrail insists ‘things are getting better’

ScotRail has again improved its record on arrival times, with just over 84 per cent of trains arriving close to the advertised time.

The figures come amid a bitter row over recent performance, and the issue by the Scottish Government of what amounts to an ultimatum on the need to greatly improve services.

Transport Scotland has requested a remedial plan from ScotRail, which will be submitted by February 18 – outlining the plan for improving performance.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes, who began the year with an apology for failures, said of the latest statistics: “This has been a challenging time for Scotland’s railway.

“While we know that our performance has not been good enough, it is encouraging to see our punctuality continuing to improve across the country.

“Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to provide customers with the service they deserve.

“We are training more than 20 drivers and conductors every day, and this will deliver continual improvements in the coming weeks and months.”

The figures are said to show ScotRail’s punctuality is at its best since September, and the performance for period 10 (December 9 to January 5) is also better than the same period from the previous year.

In particular the busy Glasgow to Edinburgh route has seen its best performance since August.