Elizabeth makes her final adjustments

Four generations of Bairns have gone to Elizabeth’s Alterations, but now the well-known face behind the sewing machine is hanging up her measuring tape.

Elizabeth Sheppard started her career as a seamstress 35 years ago, based in several units around the Cow Wynd.

As the business grew, she expanded, hiring staff to keep up with the demand.

Now she’s handing over the business to daughter Nicola Ure who will oversee it alongside her own enterprise, KC Bridal.

Elizabeth (71) said: “I think I’ve become known for taking on jobs that are a bit awkward but I like a challenge. My customers say their sons and daughters, and their grandchildren have come to me and sometimes I’ve had four generations of the same family.

“It sounds silly at my age but now I would like to learn a language, maybe Spanish or Polish.”

Nicola said: “Mum taught both myself and my sister and embedded in us the importance of excellent quality service and attention to detail.”

Elizabeth is married to Alexander and the couple have three children - Derek, Nicola and Leona - and three grandchildren.