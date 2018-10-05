Elite brass band celebrates the stirring history of the Argylls

A special concert in aid of the ambitious new museum of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders takes place just a short drive from Falkirk tomorrow - starring one of Scotland’s most famous brass bands.

The museum itself is now closed, and will stay that way until next summer when it reopens as a landmark 21st century visitor attraction.

The £4million showpiece, in Stirling Castle, will tell the story of the famous Scottish regiment in which countless men from Falkirk and surrounding areas once served - and in a way reckoned set to match or any comparable facility in the country.

However meanwhile fundraising for the project continues, and tomorrow (Saturday, October 6), the celebrated West Calder Brass Band will play a stirring medley of military classics along with Hollywood and West End hits in a performance at West Kirk of Calder Church.

Founded 152 years ago, the band has a national and international reputation, and tomorrow’s concert has been organised by former Argylls soldier John McMillan Cunningham.

Director of Music John served with the regiment for 17 years, and he wanted to stage the concert both to raise funds for the museum and in memory of all the Argylls veterans - not least the regimental band.

The new museum will emphasise the regiment’s close links to the communities that produced its fighting men over three centuries in both war and peace.

Called the Balaklava Concert, after the regiment’s famous battle victory as “the Thin Red Line” in the Crimean War, the programme starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5, under-14’s free.

For further information and tickets contact Victoria Robb on 0782 499559 or at secretarywestcalderband@gmail.com