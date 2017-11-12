Eleventh hour bid to clean defaced memorial

Council workers have done their best to clean graffiti sprayed by yobs from a First World War memorial, ahead of today’s planned Remembrance Sunday service.

Meanwhile police have confirmed the outrage - discovered by a 69-year-old army veteran yesterday morning - is still under active investigation.

Blue paint had been sprayed over much of the surface of the memorial, in the Lych Gate area of Tullibody, with names including “Josh” and “Jamie” spattered across the tribute to local men who died in the 1914 - 1918 Great War.

It’s understood the minister of St Serf’s church was still planning to conduct this morning’s service.

Remembrance Day or Poppy Day is the day when the dead of two World Wars and other armed conflicts are remembered in the UK.

The Armistice at the end of the First World War of 1914 - 1918 was signed near Compiegne, France on November 11, 1918, at precisely 11am - the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

For this reason, Remembrance Day is on the 11th of November each year although church services and many parades are - as is the case today - held on the Sunday nearest that date.