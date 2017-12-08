Electric trains to start running on Edinburgh to Glasgow line

Rail passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High will benefit from more seats from this Sunday as electric trains run on that route for the first time.

Following Network Rail’s electrification of the line, ScotRail will introduce Class 380 electric trains from its existing fleet from this Sunday.

The introduction of the electric trains comes as the ScotRail Alliance prepares to welcome brand new Hitachi Class 385 trains next year.

The seven carriage Class 380 electric trains will provide passengers with more seats and some journeys will be faster between the two cities.

The new timetable also starts on Sunday and customers are being asked to take a minute to check their journeys before travelling.

Alex Haynes, managing director of ScotRail Alliance, said: “As we prepare for the arrival of our brand new Hitachi trains next year – which will deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services – we will start running electric trains from our existing fleet between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High.

“The running of these electric trains from our existing fleet is an important milestone ahead of the arrival of the brand new Hitachi trains.

“It’s another key stage in our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands, said: “The introduction of electric services is a key milestone in the Edinburgh – Glasgow Improvement Programme and yet another sign that our £5bn investment to 2019 is helping build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

“It also paves the way for the arrival of our new fleet of class 385s, to be phased in over the coming months, offering passengers faster, greener and longer trains.

“I’d like to offer my personal thanks to all the many people who have worked on this significant electrification project as their efforts come to fruition.”

A dedicated webpage has been set up at scotrail.co.uk/newtimetable with further information on timetable changes.