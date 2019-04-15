Elaine’s long search for her mum is helping others

A Falkirk woman’s book about her heartbreaking search to find the mum she never knew will be put on a university’s reading list for trainee social workers.

Elaine Henderson’s book ‘Believe’ was written over ten years to carefully record her search to find out more about where she came from – and to help her deal with the complicated and difficult emotions her search stirred.

Since she self-published last December, the book has sold over 600 copies and Elaine has had messages from all over the world from people who have related to her story.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “It’s been a lot of hard work and I’ve had to be bold without being pushy but I’ve had so much support from my family.

“I sold 112 books at my book launch - my husband sat next to me, my daughter was a rock.

“I’ve had such positive feedback it’s been amazing.”

Read how Elaine’s search for her mum inspired her to write her story

The self-published memoir also allowed her to recall painful memories of a childhood in foster care.

Now, not only will her book be on the recommended reading list for students at Stirling, Elaine has also been invited in to talk to trainees.

“I’ve suggested that I go with my own social worker, Jill, who my book is dedicated to,” said Elaine.

“I have seen both sides of the coin – I had awful experience with social workers as a child but, as an adult, I’ve had an amazing social worker.

“We’d like to show them the importance of creating a strong relationship,” said Elaine.

‘Believe’ by Elaine Henderson can be bought at Inkspot and Silverleaf Booksellers, Bo’ness; Far From the Madding Crowd bookshop in Linlithgow; and Aye-Aye Books in Glasgow. It can also be found on Amazon for Kindle. To buy a book click here.