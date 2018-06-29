Work starts on £3 million Kinnaird Early Years campus

Kinnaird Primary youngsters donned hard hats and high visibility jackets as a sod cutting ceremony was held at the site of the school’s new £3 million early years campus.

The act marked the first phase of an expansion programme at the Larbert school that includes a 230-square-meter nursery space, four infant primary classrooms, a kitchen and dining area and outdoor playgrounds.

Construction work began at the site in May to support Falkirk Council’s plan to expand its pre-school provision for three and four-year-olds from 600 to 1140 hours-per-year by 2020.

The new campus, which is expected to open in August next year, will offer nursery and primary facilities for up to 220 children. Recent increases in pupil numbers have been accommodated using temporary classrooms which are to be removed as the extension progresses, allowing the size of the school’s playgrounds to increase.

Following completion, the school’s existing nursery will be converted into classrooms to further boost its capacity.

Councillor Adanna McCue, spokeswoman for education, said: “It’s great to see work under way to create a brand new early years campus at the school to meet the long-term increase in pupil numbers arising from the final phase of house building at Kinnaird. The new campus will help us make sure that more children across the Larbert area will have access to modern and spacious early years facilities.”