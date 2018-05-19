Winning entries in Rotary writers’ competition

The 2017-18 Rotary District 1020 young writer presentation took place in “Far From the Madding Crowd” bookshop in Linlithgow last week.

The intermediate winner (11-13 years) was Louise Robertson from Braes High School and the senior winner (14-18 years) was Sophie MacGrain also from Braes High School.

Both were winners of the Polmont Rotary Club competition.

Their entries now go into the final round of the Rotary Britain and Ireland national competition.

The presentation of prizes was made by Rachel McGaw, a children’s author from Linlithgow, and Rotary District 1020 governor Lindsay Craig.

Each winner received a certificate and book token from Rotary District 1020 and a substantial bag of books donated by the sponsor, “Far From the Madding Crowd”.

Rachel encouraged the young writers by outlining her journey into becoming a successful children’s writer.