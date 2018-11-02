Windsor Park School takes gold award for communication with deaf pupils

When it comes to communicating with pupils, Windsor Park has set the gold standard – and it now has the certificate to prove it.

The school has been given a Gold Award by NHS Forth Valley’s speech and language therapy team for creating a top-class visual communication environment.

The award – the first achieved by a specialist provision – is the result of a partnership between the NHS’s speech and language therapists and the school’s staff.

Over a six-month period the school was observed to make sure they were putting theory into practice.

Everything was examined, from clear signage and consistent symbols used around the school itself to photographs of things such as the lunch menu.

The school also uses ‘colourful semantics’ to support literacy development.

Katie Clark the speech and language therapist who has been working in the school, explained: “A visual communication environment benefits all children but in particular deaf children as they are visual learners.”

The aim, she explained, was to reduce any barriers to learning and increase independence.

Lauren Brown, Windsor Park’s acting depute head, added: “At Windsor Park, we wanted our learning and communication environment to be inclusive for all who are welcomed into our school.”

To make this happen, the school uses a ‘total communication’ approch.

Ms Brown explained: “This is a combination of speech, British Sign Language, gesture, facial expression, writing, drawing, role play – basically, embracing and respecting any possible way to communicate and share our ideas, thoughts and feelings,” she said.

“As a school, we have been successful in achieving Gold Standard across all eleven sections.”

Presenting the certificate, Frances McMenemy, a speech and language therapy team leader said: “This is a great achievement and celebrates the success of the excellent collaborative working partnership between health and all the education staff. to ensure better outcomes for all the children.”

In particular, she thanked Ms Brown and Gillian Bennie, the school’s communication champion, along with speech and language therapist Katie Clark, for all their hard work to achieve the certification.