Whitecross Primary headteacher calls time on career

Whitecross Primary School headteacher Claire Quigley (60) retired after a teaching career spanning 36 years.

Claire, from Bo’ness, enjoyed a great retirement day but admitted it was hard to say goodbye after seven years at the school. She said: “It was a hugely emotional day because it is a very difficult thing to leave.

“But the day was excellent and the kids were great.

“We had a celebration of achievement in the morning before gifts were presented.

“They gave me a picture of all the children in the school which every child signed on the back, as well as flowers.

“The staff also gave me an amazing gift to go to Cromlix Hotel, Andy Murray’s hotel, so we are looking forward to going there later in the year.”

Claire began her studies to become a teacher in 1977, before starting work for Falkirk Council in 1982 at Kinneil Primary School.

She moved on to teach at Wallacestone and then Westquarter as deputy head before taking up the headteacher role at Whitecross.

For now, Claire is hoping to enjoy some time relaxing but will head to France in September with her husband for a couple of months.