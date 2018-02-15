Wellside is getting creative

Wellside Kindergarten get creative

Youngsters were asked to make a pirate ship or fairy house, with their parents’ help, to encourage a learning link between home and nursery.

Following the issue of new Care Inspectorate Our Creative Journey document promoting good practice in all types of early learning and childcare, the Falkirk nursery and daycare facility aims to focus more on creative development .

Nursery eacher Susan Adrian said: “The children at Wellside have always shown a greatinterest in pirates and fairies.

‘‘We decided to encorporate that into a creative project that they would engage with.”