Weather could cause further disruption for schools

Falkirk Council are currently making a decision on opening local schools tomorrow (Thursday March 1) and will reach a decision tonight.

The local council aim to let parents know as soon as possible as Scotland’s transport minister Humza Yousaf said the warnings could be updated to red in some places as the Beast from the East continues.

Falkirk council said it will adjusted its position accordingly and reach a decision tonight regarding whether schools will be open tomorrow.

A statement on Falkirk Council’s website reads: “Further updates about the plans for school openings for Thursday March 1 will be provided as soon as we are aware of the most up to date weather situation.”

Parents/carers should monitor the schools disruptions page and individual school websites plus social media for additional updates throughout the day.