‘Water’ good show from pupils

Falkirk High School pupils put their engineering skills to the test at Glasgow Science Centre’s Celebration of STEM day.

The event, which aims to encourage youngsters to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or maths, included the fiendish Don’t Waste a Drop water-related challenge.

Organised by the Young Engineers and Science Clubs Scotland (YESC), a project of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI), Celebration of STEM saw over 300 young people from 50 schools throughout Scotland taking part.

The Don’t Waste a Drop challenge, which was launched in January by Scottish finance minister Derek Mackay MSP, saw kits distributed to schools and teams tasked with designing and building a pump and pipeline to successfully transfer water without wasting a drop.

Rebecca MacLennan, YESC programme director, said: “Water leakage is an important issue for households, businesses and the environment. The theme of water conservation provides a topical context for pupils in schools across Scotland to develop their interest in science and engineering.

“Throughout the challenge they have developed valuable skills for learning, life and work while gaining a fantastic insight into the diverse range of career opportunities within Wave and the sector.”