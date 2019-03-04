Watch Falkirk pupils create their very own robotic pals

Youngsters put their hearts and souls into the nuts and bolts of constructing robots at a recent Generation Science workshop.

Antonine Primary School pupils became mini-robot engineers when a touring programme of educational shows delivered by Edinburgh Science rolled up for a visit.

Supported by Syngenta, the Robo Constructors initiative provided a hands-on robot building and programming experience which saw the young participants use Cubelets – the expandable modular robotics system – to explore open-ended challenges and create their own novel, wacky and useful robots to sense, think or act.

Heat teacher Sharon Wilson said: “The Robo Constructors workshop proved to be an excellent way of helping the children learn why robots are useful and how different programming techniques can change a robot’s behaviour.”

The imaginative youngsters created their very own moving, thinking robotic pals during the Generation Science workshops.

Designed to make science fun, exciting and easy to understand, the shows and workshops also help teachers cover the school science curriculum and will possibly inspire a future generation of engineers and inventors who will make the ever changing world a better place to live for everyone.