VIDEO: Denny High pupils’ rap video helps secure £3000 grant for Home-Start Falkirk West

Four Denny High pupils used their creative talents to win £3000 for a charity which supports hard-pressed families.

Third year students Josh Brown, Daniel Bruce, Andrew Donnelly and Logan Morton presented Home-Start Falkirk West with the bumper windfall after winning a Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Run nationally across 230 Scottish secondaries, the YPI aims to raise awareness of local community organisations and the impact of their services among youngsters.

Home-Start Falkirk West will now use the cash to assist its volunteers who spend around two to three hours per week helping families in the region with a range of issues – including financial difficulties and mental health problems – by offering a helping hand and a listening ear.

After opting for the Duke Street facility as their chosen organisation, the pupils spent months researching its work and liasing with volunteers before delivering an informative presentation – complete with a self-produced rap video – about the service to the school’s S1 and S2 classes.

It was their quirky approach to the task which, judges said, saw the quartet win the funding, which is managed by The Wood Foundation.

Sandra Rankin, Home-Start Falkirk West manager, praised the boys for their efforts.

She said: “I really wanted the kids to be recognised for what they had done.

“Their presentation was absolutely wonderful and winning this money for us is brilliant.

“They were very professional.

“The money will go to our family group which helps those who are struggling and not managing to take part in mainstream society.”

Formed in 2000, Home-Start Falkirk West is one of 269 UK-wide Home-Start services whose 16,000 volunteers have supported more than 30,000 families.

The YPI has granted in excess of £2 million to thousands of charities.

Visit www.home-start.org.uk/home-start-falkirk-west for more information.