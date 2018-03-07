Victoria Primary celebrate World Maths Day

Pupils at Victoria Primary School celebrated World Maths Day this year with a fun-filled day of number based activities.

The international event, which took place today (Wednesday March 7), encourages thousands of pupils to take a break from standard lessons and instead take part in competitive maths-themed games, with the chance to win certificates and prizes.

Teacher Sarah Shanks said: “Along with a pupils v teachers maths quiz, for which Tesco kindly donated Easter eggs as prizes, the entire school also baked cakes linked to numeracy while dressed up in maths costumes.”

Primary four to seven pupils then listened to a range of companies, such as John Shanks from Scottish Water and Najeeb Kabawa from Aecom, who promoted further education in the subject.

STEM ambassadors Dave Craig and his company Mysterious Maths and George O’Connell’s business Shape with a Difference were also invited to deliver engaging workshops to pupils.

Ibike brought along a ‘smoothie bike’ where youngsters made their own concoctions while answering maths-related questions and pedalling at the same time.

Ms Shanks added: “Ibike are also going to be accompanying the children on a cycle to the Kelpies where they will answer maths questions on the way.”

To finish the day, pupils also received a visit from members of Forth Valley College who assisted with activities and explained ways in which maths helps their job.