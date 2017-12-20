Trust backs mentor scheme

Forth Valley College’s new mentoring support scheme received a £143,000 boost from the Robertson Trust.

The Time 4 Me initiative will initially run for two-and-a-half years and be based in the FVC student services department. One innovative aspect of the scheme is college staff will be recruited to become volunteer mentors to help young people make the transition from secondary school to college.

It is hoped young people taking part in the project will gain confidence and develop skills to help them with their studies, career and life goals.

Gordon Hunt, of the Robertson Trust, said: “This project will be of great benefit to young people in the Forth Valley area.”

Jean Duff, of FVC’s student services, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for young people in Forth Valley to be supported in their transition from school to college through mentoring. It is also an opportunity for FVC staff to become involved as volunteer mentors, assisting their professional development.”