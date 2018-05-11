‘Tree’-mendous achievement for Larbert nursery

Tiptoes Children’s Nursery in Larbert has been awarded a prestigious platinum award by the Woodland Trust for getting involved in green activities including tree planting, visiting a local woodland, reducing carbon emissions and being a woodland ambassador.

The Green Tree Schools initiative, which has seen almost 10,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008 offers the opportunity to bring the great outdoors, wildlife and green issues into the classroom.

Schools win awards for participating in green activities, both in and out of the classroom. Tiptoes has planted new trees in the grounds, visited local woods, created a woodland nature trail and joined in various other Woodland Trust activities.

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools and communities engagement manager, added: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and sustain their interest in woods and trees.

“Only a handful of schools have moved on to achieve platinum, making this a huge accomplishment for the school.”