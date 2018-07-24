Teaching trio say farewell to Kinneil Primary

Emotions were running high at Kinneil Primary after a trio of staff bowed out at the end of term – but not before getting a splendid send-off.

It was the end of an era when principal teacher Fiona Downie retired after more than four decades of services.

Joining Mrs Downie on her departure was support for learning assistant Janet Adamson.

Yet it didn’t end there as head teacher Paul Fleming is also on the move. Having taught at the school from 2010 he has been at the helm since 2012 but is leaving to start a new post with Education Scotland as an attainment advisor.

And all received a guard of honour along the corridor.

Mrs Downie of Polmont, said: “I had mixed feelings about retirement but my husband Robert retired back on February and I decided to go for it.

“I have made some wonderful friends and the parents and the children have been lovely – it’s a a great place to work.

“I’m looking forward not having to set my alarm for 6am – I have got some holidays booked including one to the west coast of America next year. Also, I have two grandsons and am looking forward to spending a bit more time with them.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Adamson of Bo’ness, hopes to find more time in life for her hobbies like quilting and knitting by way of a very well-earned rest.

She said “I turned 64 in February and I just decided it was time to retire – but the school has been a big part of my life and I’ll miss it. One wee girl said to me on the day though ‘if you get fed up you can always come back!’”

Mr Fleming described the long term-service of both his staff as “just incredible” and added: “On behalf of the Kinneil family I would like to thank Fiona and Janet for their outstanding commitment to our school community.”

Of his own departure he added: “I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved in Kinneil, and would like to thank parents, children and staff for their support.

“I have no doubt that Kinneil will continue to go from strength to strength as I pass the reigns and Bo’ness, will always have a special place in my heart.”