Tartan night success at Carrongrange

A tartan themed evening proved to be a great success at Carrongrange High – and brought in much-needed funds for the school.

The annual Scottish Concert took place on Burns Night when the audience, made up of pupils, family, friends and supporters of the school, enjoyed an entertaining evening of music, song and dance.

First on stage was The Carries, a recently-formed group of musicians from various backgrounds and abilities who encouraged audience participation.

Callendar and District Pipe Band were next up with the traditional tunes to get feet tapping throughout the room.

The band was followed by Invo8 Dance Group, the in-house dance company of Grangemouth-based Project Theatre which is led by choreographer Louise Brown.

Bringing the curtain down on the first half was the popular Forth Bridges Accordion Band. With over 50 members from three to 70-plus, the band travels extensively playing at gala days and parades, as well as indoor concerts.

After the break it was over to the talented members of Linlithgow Reed Band, one of very few civilian bands in Scotland which has a military configuration, playing reed, brass and percussion instruments.

Next up was talented local singer songwriter Eilidh Park, followed by the final act of the evening, the Bo’ness Belles.

Along with providing all those present with an entertaining concert, it also helped raise around £1000 for school funds. The organisers thank all those who took part and attended.