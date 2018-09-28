Surprise headteacher changes at Carrongrange High School

Parents and pupils at Carrongrange High were told this afternoon that the school’s headteacher was being replaced.

In a letter sent home with youngsters, David Mackay, Falkirk Council’s head of education, said the current school head Gillian Robertson was being replaced by Janine Proudlock, who would have the role of acting head.

Her acting deputy will be Gillian Campbell.

No reason has been given for the change in leadership of the district’s secondary school for youngsters with additional support needs.

Mrs Robertson has been the headteacher at Carrongrange since 2006.

Mr Mackay’s letter stated: “I would like to inform you that I have taken the decision today to deploy Janine Proudlock as acting headteacher of Carrongrange High School. She will be accompanied by Gillian Campbell, who will undertake the role of acting deputy headteacher.

“Both colleagues are extremely capable and experienced and will work with you and the staff, to continue to support and meet the needs of your children.

“Janine will formally take up her role on Monday, October 1.”