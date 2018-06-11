Summer of learning for all at Forth Valley College

Forth Valley College is offering a wide variety of educational and career prospect boosting courses over the summer months.

The exciting summer school schedule is open to adults, school pupils and parents and their young children who are looking to a fun and inspiring way to spend part of their holidays.

While some of the courses are aimed at pupils in the Forth Valley area, soon to start high school or just about to leave, there are also courses for those who are looking to turn their interest in a particular subject into a full-time career.

Classes on offer include everything from Art for Families – a fun and interactive course for any family combination that explores creativity, technique and materials, with the emphasis on quality time together – to Junior Chef cookery lessons for 10 to 14-year-old Masterchef hopefuls, to an Introduction to Drama and Performance.

For more information on courses available and application details visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/ways-to-study/summer-schools or call (01324) 403000.