Stenhousemuir nursery raises £4300 for Sands Forth Valley

A charity which helps families affected by stillbirth and neo-natal death has been given a welcome cash boost thanks to a local nursery.

Glenbervie Kindergarden and GX Club raised a total of £4331.86 for SANDS Forth Valley over the last year.

Fundraisers held across the five sites included coffee mornings, raffles, a sponsored walk, cake and candy, Christmas fayres, selling Christmas cards, a cook off and a race night.

The money was raised with the help and support of parents, children and staff from Glenbervie Kindergarden and GX Club.

The local branch of SANDS was chosen as the beneficiary of the fundraising as it is a charity close to the heart of nursery owner Helen Bell.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed and supported us. We are now looking forward to choosing our next charity for the 2018/19 session.”