Spelling out their pride at Victoria Primary in Falkirk

Pupils at Victoria Primary have literally spelled out how proud they are of their school with a stun ning new artwork they helped to paint.

Children in the school art club worked alongside a talented parent, Istvanne Toth, to help improve the school’s outdoor space and brighten up the entrance.

Principal teacher Moira McLaren said: “We also thought an art project would be a way of involving parents and the community in the school.”

Having seen examples of Istvanne’s incredible artwork, Mrs McLaren asked her to help them out.

“She came back to us with the beautiful designs representing various landmarks in the area.”

As well as spelling out Victoria in giant letters, the massive mural also features local landmarks including Callendar House, a boat on the canal and the Kelpies.

The next step was to transfer the designs on to large boards.

For this, Istvanne was helped by pupils from the school’s art club and their teacher, Michelle Paton.

Once the designs were drawn on the painting began.

Ms McLaren said: “Istvanne came in over the course of a term to paint with acrylics – she was meticulous.

“The children from the school art club helped particularly with the bold backgrounds.”

Staff and students from Forth Valley College came in to help weather-proof the boards and members of staff helped secure them to the fence.

“It has been a great example of partnership working,” said Mrs McLaren.