Shieldhill pupil Kai solves fiddle riddle

Young Kai McTeggart has gone to great lengths – literally – to ensure his fellow pupils at Shieldhill Primary are in tune.

Infact, he went the extra mile.

He orchestrated a fundraiser that has, so far, gathered in £740 – almost double his target – to buy new musical instruments for the children at Shieldhill.

The primary seven swimmer has progressed through his school’s music programme to develop a keen interest in playing the violin, but was upset to learn that there are pupils in P4 who would like to but are unable to take part in music lessons due to a lack of available instruments and funds.

After some careful thought Kai took the plunge and decided to use his hobby to raise some money and purchase instruments that he has donated for his school-mates’ use after taking to the swimming pool in Wishaw for 60 lengths – swimming one full mile.

Step-mum Lisa Hamilton said: “We really are very proud of Kai and how focused he is on achieving his goal of raising £300. His total is now over £740 as we have £400 cash donations and more expected.”

Kai’s Justgiving page is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-hamilton-5 and his efforts have been praised by his sponsors online.

Helen Whitehead wrote: “I loved music at school too and think all kids should have the opportunity to play an instrument if they want to. This is an amazing thing to do to give others that chance.”

Clare Arnott added: “What an amazing thing you’re doing for your school and fellow classmates!”

His efforts also struck the right chord with the P4 pupils and the handover took place last week watched by class teacher Abbie Watt and violin instructor Fiona Hamilton.