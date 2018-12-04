Shieldhill Primary pupils hosting Rookie Rockstars concert to share anti-bullying message

Young musicians at Shieldhill Primary are set to wow an audience as they share an anti-bullying message via the medium of rock ‘n’ roll.

Pupils will grab microphones and play air guitars at Braes High School tonight (Tuesday) when they take to the stage for a Rookie Rockstars performance.

As many as 180 youngsters got involved in four 90-minute workshops last week in preparation for this evening’s spectacle, which has been overseen by professional musicians and singers whose collective aim is to promote confidence, self-esteem and positive friendships among participants.

The Rookie Rockstars primary schools initiative sees pupils learn lively and original hits, record their own CD and then rock out in concert.

Doors will open for the one-hour show at 6.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Shieldhill Primary said: “It’s all about improving children’s and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Pupils from Primary 2 upwards practised for an hour-and-a-half every morning from last Monday to Thursday.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to tonight’s show.”