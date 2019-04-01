Shieldhill Primary pupils get hands on experience of massage

Primary two pupils got to grips with the Massage in Schools Programme (MISP) just before the Easter Holidays.

The youngsters from Shieldhill Primary really enjoyed the visit from programme co-ordinator Melanie Anderson and learned the skills involved in the MISP – which addresses four capacities of the Curriculum for Excellence – helping develop positive communication, promotes inclusiveness and an ethos of respect for self and others and has a positive effect on concentration levels.

Melanie has been visiting schools in the Falkirk area for the last three years and teaching youngsters the benefits of massage.

She said: “There is an ethos of respect, as all children request permission to massage before they begin and say thank you to their partner when the massage has finished.

All children have the right to say no.”

Next term Melanie will be rollign the programme out to East Plean Primary School.

Visit www.misascotland.org.uk for more information.