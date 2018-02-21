Science at the forefront at Forth Valley College showcase

Forth Valley College hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) event to showcase the latest developments in this growing field.

Special guest Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scottish minister for further education and science, joined representatives and specialists from schools, industry and government agencies for the Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) organised event last week.

The minister said: “Developing Scotland’s STEM talent is key to achieving our ambitions of being a modern, dynamic and open economy. Our goal is to connect education and training to the needs of employers to deliver an excellent workforce, both now and in the future.

“Colleges have an important role to play in strengthening regional collaboration between partners, including universities, science centres and employers as well as with schools and community and early learning.”

The STEM best practice day gave representatives of organisations and businesses from across Scotland, including Engineering UK, Education Scotland, DYW regions, FDF Scotland and a host of other industry professionals and exhibitors, an overview of some of the most innovative and ambitious STEM projects already underway across Scotland.

It also gave them a chance to network, exchange information and build up links and long-lasting partnerships.

Dr Ken Thomson, FVC principal, said: “We are delighted to have hosted such an important Energy Skills Partnership event here at our campus. STEM subjects are at the core of everything we do here at Forth Valley College.

“It was great to share best practice with our peers in the further education sector, with the industry representatives who attended and with the minister.

“And it was a great opportunity for organisations such as ourselves to network, learn new skills and strengthen links in the STEM subject areas across the country.

“We look forward to the next one.”