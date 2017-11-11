Schools set to be hit by teacher strikes

Schools are set to be hit by strikes next term, in a move to tackle what teachers argue have been years of pay cuts and worsening conditions.

The union NASUWT has already announced targeted strikes in areas including Glasgow and Kirkintilloch this month, but for next term the planned rolling programme of action, to include one day strikes, could hit any local authority area.

The union says the move has been driven by “the significant financial detriment teachers have suffered as a result of six years of pay freezes and pay cuts”.

It complains teachers have not received any pay award since April 2016 and the pay award for 2017/18 is now over six months overdue.

Chris Keates, general secretary of NASUWT (pictured) said: “Teachers regret having to escalate action and the disruption this will cause to pupils and parents.

“ But more and more teachers are now saying that enough is enough and are reaching the end of their tether over workload, pay and other conditions.

“The NASUWT has sought to engage constructively to address these issues through the teachers’ negotiating machinery, but this has shown itself to be increasingly not fit for purpose, as year on year deals have been struck which have cut teachers’ pay and worsened their conditions of service.

“Our rolling programme of strikes will be a regular reminder to the Government, employers and the public of the plight of the teaching profession.”