Schools get buzzing for World Record attempt

Carronshore Primary became a hive of activity as 2274 pupils and teachers swarmed together as an attempt to beat the World Record of people dressed as bees yesterday (Thursday).

Schools from the Larbert cluster, including Carronshore Primary, Carron Primary, Ladeside Primary, Larbert High, Larbert Village Primary, Airth Primary, St Bernadettes Primary, Larbert Day Nursery and Stenhousemuir Primary, got involved to break the current record of 2176 bees.

However, although they gathered enough people in total, a few costumes fell off during the vital five minutes of judging which meant they missed the mark by just 30 people.

Carronshore Primary head teacher Laura Jarvie and teacher Caroline Stein organised the event to bring local schools together and promote their motto of “bee the best you can bee!”

Mrs Stein said: “Although we didn’t quite reach the record we’re incredibly proud of everyone that took part. It’s been a wonderful day.”

At the busy bee event, numbers were monitored by a signed parental form which had a unique QR code.

The code then was scanned before the World Record count and each school was given a number allocated to a spot on the playing field where youngsters stood for five minutes to be counted.

During this time pupils were instructed by strict guidelines they must keep costumes on and no item can fall off or they’ll be disqualified.

Victoria Isbister chair of parent council at Carronshore Primary said: “It’s a great way for the local schools working together.

“We’ve all been getting creative with our costumes and encouraging the children to make their own.”

Local police were also in attendance to monitor safety and act as official witnesses.

Police officers Chris Morrison and Mark Armstrong said: “The final count has to be exact as guidelines are so strict.

Parent of Larbert Day nursery pupil said: “Well done to everyone involved, what a fabulous effort. “It’s been great for community spirit.”