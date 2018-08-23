Schools back - but fewer P1s in Falkirk Council’s schools for 2018/19

Pupils and schools staff returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the start of the new academic year.

And for over 1600 four and five-year-olds their schooldays began.

Falkirk Council is projecting that 1699 children will attend primary one for session 2018-19.

The number currently enrolled for their first year at one of the local authorities secondary schools is 1754.

These figures show a slip dip in numbers starting P1 and a rise in S1 from the previous session.

Last year saw 1771 children start in one of the council’s 50 primary schools and 1717 young people begin at one of the eight secondary schools.

Throughout the academic year primary ones will be tested on their literacy and numeracy skills to help teachers plan learning outcomes and objectives.

As children progress onto the next stages of their education standardised testing will allow teachers and parents to see how they have progressed.

The exact figures of the number of primary ones and first years are still to be finalised which is expected to be completed by next week.

The next school holiday is Monday, September 10 with the October school break from the 15th to the 19th with an staff development day on Monday, October 20.