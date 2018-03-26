SAAS deadline looming for students

Students have less than a week left to submit their Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) applications for funding and tuition fees.

SAAS is reminding those yet to fill out forms for the 2017-2018 academic session they must do so before this Saturday, March 31 if they wish to receive the grant.

Those who fail to submit an application along with supporting evidence by this weekend’s closing date risk receiving no funding.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, said: “It’s extremely important that students submit an accurate application to SAAS to ensure they don’t miss out.

“I would encourage all students to apply now. The Scottish Government is committed to supporting students in their Higher Education journey by offering the right level of funding.”

Paul Lowe, SAAS chief executive, said: “At SAAS we want to make sure that all students receive the funding and tuition fees that they’re entitled to.

“I urge students to visit our website to submit their applications and supporting evidence as soon as possible.

“It is vital that fully completed applications for 2017-2018 are received by March 31, 2018 to ensure that all funding is paid.”

Visit www.saas.gov.uk for full details.