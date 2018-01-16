Road delays and schools shut by snow across Falkirk district

Motorists were hit by delays during this morning’s rush hour due to snowfalls.

Several schools have also been closed around the area with Falkirk Council reporting this is due to “adverse weather”.

Those currently closed are: Carrongrange High School; Heathrigg Nursery; Avonbridge Primary; California Primary; Denny Primary; Limerigg Primaryp; Shieldhill Primary; Slamannan Primary; and Whitecross Primary.

There had been a fall of snow across the district overnight but around 7.30am it began again.

Although Falkirk Council gritters and snowploughs had been out overnight, the latest snow, coming as many people left home for work, led to delays on some main roads.

The local authority is currently treating priority one routes and said when these are safe they will move to priority two routes.

To find out what priority of treatment a road receives check here: http://www.falkirk.gov.uk/maps-local/roads-parking-transport/road-gritting-priorities.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from Tuesday to Wednesday evening covering most of Scotland and the far north of England.

Traffic Scotland also warned of delays on the M80, M9, M90 and A9.