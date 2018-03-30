Renamed room offers a SNUG space for Wallacestone pupils

Pupils at Wallacestone Primary School were excited to officially open The SNUG recently.

The newly renamed nurture room will was named by some of the children and it encapsulates the core of the school’s values.

It is an area to feel safe, nurtured, understood and to grow, hence SNUG.

The multi-purpose room will see a designated area used universally by all pupils on some occasions, and will at other times offer more targeted support to a variety of children for a range of reasons.

The school runs a variety of clubs including nurturing lunchtimes, homework stay and play and cookery sessions in the SNUG.

It’s currently developing on a daily basis and the staff look forward to it continuing to evolve in future.

The SNUG is the latest area of the school to be developed, with the family room already having been refurbished thanks to funding help from the parent council.

It is being used regularly as a home for smaller parent-based groups to promote and support parental participation in the curriculum and in the wider life of the school.