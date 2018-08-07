Pupils receive exam results

Pupils across the district have been receiving their exam results.

There was good news in Falkirk Council schools with an improved pass rate on last year.

David Mackay, head of education said: “Falkirk has seen an increased pass rate at Higher, Advanced Higher and Baccalaureate levels, as well as at S4 National 5 qualifications.

“This follows the pattern set last year and it is a positive result for the efforts of pupils and staff alike.

“The range of qualifications pupils can take is also increasing outwith schools allowing more pupils to achieve qualifications previously unavailable to them eg the HNC offered in Police studies which was a first in Scotland.

“We’d urge any pupil to speak to staff at their school or to Skills Development Scotland if they are still unsure about where to turn next as help is always available.”

More than 135,000 pupils in Scotland are receiving results in their National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers.

All students are receiving their results by post but about 59,000 also opted to receive them by text or email which were being sent out from 8am today.

A free helpline 0808 100 8000 is available for anyone seeking practical advice. It is open from 8am until 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Skills Development Scotland line will then be open from 9am until 5pm from August 9 to 15.