Pupils power up for STEM week

Carronshore Primary School pupils proved they were real live wires last week when they formed a ‘human circuit’ round their school.

It was a fitting way for the school to end its week-long celebration of all things STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

The focus on these subjects was part of a Scotland-wide STEM week and pupils took part in a wide range of activities and lessons.

The final event, led by teacher Sarah Nicholson, saw them not only creating a human circuit but also ‘dressing as scientists’ for the day.

Headteacher Laura Jarvie said: “We were trying to raise the profile of these subjects and as a celebration of the week, we decided to dress up as people from these careers.

“It was a good way to highlight the many opportunities there are within these subject areas, with so many different jobs. “So, we had a teacher dressed up as a beekeeper, we had doctors, vets, builders, chefs - just trying to highlight the value of these subjects. We were trying to move away from the idea of a scientist being in a white lab coat with crazy hair!”

“We had around 300 people taking part and it worked really well - the kids really enjoyed it and we did manage to get the circuit to work, which was great.

“It also created a whole school community feeling, which was great.”

And while STEM week might be over, the school is continuing to push these subjects through its Mad Scientists project, which you find out more about on the school’s Twitter account #cpsmadescientists