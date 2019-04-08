Pupils’ art chosen out of 7000 entries

Two Wallacestone Primary pupils were selected from more than 7000 entrants to win awards in the John Byrne National Drawing Competition.

P6 pupils Kamile Snedden and Emma Crosthwaite (P6) were presented their awards by renowned artist and playwright John Byrne at a ceremony at Paisley’s Tannahill Centre, where a special exhibition of competition entries is on display until 15 April.

John Byrne presents Kamile Snedden with her runner up award.

Mr Byrne said: “This year we judged more than 7000 entries and the level of talent and imagination was outstanding!”

The competition, run with Education Scotland, is open to pupils from P4 to S3.