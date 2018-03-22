Prize guy Kyle’s all smiles

A creative pupil’s short story earned him a £50 gift voucher and his school a whopping £1000 worth of books.

Kyle Kelly (11) was just one of 500 youngsters from schools across the country who entered this year’s Moto Service Station national writing competition.

Each entrant was given a choice of three story starters from children’s author Gill Lewis to kick their minimum of 200 words tales off and Bankier Primary School pupil Kyle chose to write a story about going back in time – asking the question what one thing would you change and what were the consequences of changing it.

Since Kyle and his primary seven class were learning about World War Two at the time, he decided to set his story in this particular era and created a character who was able to use the power of good to actually stop the war taking place, saving millions of lives in the process.

Adele Maloney, Moto area general manager, visited Bankier Primary last week to present Kyle and the school with the runners up prize.

She said: “We have sponsored Bankier Primary School for the last four years, donating £1000 worth of books per year. We have also donated a new laptop to the nursery so they could create a library for the young children to check books in and out and keep track of them.

“We are hoping to build a closer relationship with the school throughout the year and get more involved with school events and for them to assist us in further charity events we hold.”