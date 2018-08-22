Plea for safe parking around Falkirk schools

Now that the summer holidays are over, parents have been asked to consider children and other road users when parking outside schools.

Forth Valley Police have emphasised two key road safety messages for all drivers - to drive slowly past schools but also to park responsibly around schools.

And they insist the safety of children travelling to, from and around schools, is an issue of concern for the whole community.

Drivers are reminded that the yellow zig-zag makings outside schools incidicate the length of the road where you should not stop, not even to pick up or set down children or other passengers.

These markings are provided outside schools to ensure that children can see and be seen clearly when crossing the road.

In addition, 20mph schemes form part of a package aimed to improve road safety and to encourage more children to walk or cycle to school.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham said: “We would ask parents to be mindful of road markings and zig zags, which under no circumstances anyone should park at.

“It is important to be mindful of other road users but particularly children when parking near schools. We want everyone to ensure they are parking safely.”