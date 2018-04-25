Pictures: Grangemouth pupils enter the world of work

Pupils from local primary schools gathered in Grangemouth High School last week to experience employment and all it entails.

The annual World of Work Day event included P6 pupils from Beancross, Bothkennar, Bowhouse and Moray primary schools – who were visiting the high school they will soon be attending for the first time.

The focus of the day was on future careers and, with help from employers like Doosan, the Royal Bank of Scotland and even the Northern Lighthouse Board, the youngsters were able to get some ideas of potential paths they could follow when it comes time to leave education.

As well as various workshops and a photo booth where pupils could dress up in a variety of work clothing, there were also talks on health and safety at work, demonstrations of first aid and CPR and team building exercises.