PICTURES: Camelon bus firm offers youngsters early taste of work life

Successful Camelon coach builder Alexander Dennis Ltd opened the doors of its factory to some very young potential future employees last week.

Youngsters from Glenbervie Kindergarden’s after school GX Club were taken on a tour of the facility on Friday morning and loved every minute of it, dressed in high visibility vests with the words ‘Junior Bus Builder’ on the back.

The children, who all attend the kindergarden in Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir, even got to ride around the site on a double-decker.

Hazel Wallace, Glenbervie quality support officer, organised the visit with help from her husband, who works at Alexander Dennis.

She said: “It was a really worthwhile visit – with our after school club last Friday and our pre-schoolers on Monday. The children had some really good questions – including a primary one boy who asked if the bus engine was a V8.

“We wanted to show the youngsters a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related workplace and hopefully encourage them – especially the girls – to consider a career in this field.

“Alexander Dennis went above and beyond for the children, even giving them goody bags at the end of the visit.”