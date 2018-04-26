Pictures: Bainsford Primary School marks two special anniversaries

There has been a double celebration at Bainsford Primary School this week.

Staff and pupils were marking their 40th year in the current building in Waverley Street, but also the 140th anniversary of the school being founded.

Special events have been taking place all week with Tuesday giving teachers a chance to turn back the clock and dress up in clothes that would have been worn by their predecessors.

Primary 7 pupils have written a song to mark the anniversary and there was also a celebration cake.

An art exhibition of pupil’s work which was then available for sale in aid of Kiran’s Trust, a charity set up in memory of a young Carron woman, was also held.

There was a chance for former pupils to view the archives yesterday (Wednesday) during an Open Day and a disco and bouncy castle have also been organised for today’s pupils.