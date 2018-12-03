Olympic champions inspire pupils – thanks to Isla’s design

Pupils at Comely Park Primary School in Falkirk were treated to a visit from Olympic curling champions to celebrate their classmate Isla, aged 6, winning gold in an Aldi competition.

Isla bagged the visit for her classmates when she won a competition to design a bag.

During the visit by curling champions Team Muirhead, competition winner Isla and her classmates enjoyed a session on healthy snacking led by Eve, Lauren, Vicki and Jennifer.

The pupils made a healthy fruit salad with items they had picked out earlier from their local Aldi store on Redbrae Road with the champions.

Team Muirhead then went on to deliver an assembly, explaining how a healthy diet has helped them succeed.

As part of Aldi’s ‘Get Set To Eat Fresh’ campaign, Aldi and Team GB challenged young people aged 5–14 in Scotland, England and Wales to get creative and design a Bag for Life that would inspire others to ‘eat fresh’.

After being inundated with over 30,000 eye-catching and innovative designs, Isla’s creation was selected as the winner of the competition for Scotland, and her design is now featured on bags up and down the country in Aldi stores.

Speaking about the visit, Eve Muirhead, said: “As athletes, we know how important it is to eat healthy, fresh food.

“Coming into schools and speaking to children directly is a great way to get this message across.

“We really hope the children of Comely Park Primary School enjoyed the visit and feel inspired to eat more fruit and veg.”

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We received so many fantastic entries to the Design-A-Bag competition, but Isla’s stood out to us, and it looks great in store.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring athletes and pupils together as part of our partnership with Team GB, to support our efforts to get more children eating healthily.

He added: “Team Muirhead were fantastic and they have inspired children to embrace more fresh food as part of a healthy lifestyle.”