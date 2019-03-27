No objections as two Falkirk schools mothballed

Two schools in Falkirk will be mothballed after a consultation with the community received no objections.

Bothkennar Primary and Limerigg Primary will both close to pupils from August, although pupils can transfer now if they wish.

Free school transport will be offered to all pupils living in these catchment areas and additional resources will be given to the schools that will accommodate them; Beancross and Slamannan.

Falkirk Council’s education executive heard the two members of staff will be offered other roles within the authority.

When asked if the pupils moving from such small schools to a bigger environment would receive support, councillors were assured the children have already been spending time in the bigger schools to give them a broader educational experience. If the school roles remain unviable after two years, the committee will be asked to look at the issue again.