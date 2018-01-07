New support for distance learning students

Tuition fee loans of £5,500 are to be made available to distance learning students in Scotland from next year.

In a move announced this weekend, tuition fee support will be expanded to all eligible (living in Scotland)full and part-time distance learning students on taught postgraduate diploma and masters courses,

Full-time distance learning postgraduate students will also be able to access a £4,500 living cost loan for the first time.

Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “Undergraduates in Scotland already have free tuition, saving tens of thousands of pounds over the course of a degree compared to those in the rest of the UK.

“This funding builds on that by expanding help to postgraduates to fund the cost of their fees.

“Expanding access to tuition fee loans and living cost loans could benefit up to 2,500 students across the country and enable more people to consider studying for postgraduate qualifications”.